Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 7,336 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Isthmus Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,859 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 7,336 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 1.4% of Isthmus Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Emerson Electric alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,909,180 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,287,546,000 after purchasing an additional 578,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,483,440 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,647,602,000 after buying an additional 541,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,328,324 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,628,638,000 after buying an additional 76,488 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,840,109 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,438,699,000 after acquiring an additional 134,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,040,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $136.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $140.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is 51.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Emerson Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Emerson Electric wasn't on the list.

While Emerson Electric currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here