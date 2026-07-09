Isthmus Partners LLC Takes $11.55 Million Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 130,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,546,000. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Veralto at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Veralto alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $261,340,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Veralto by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,798,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $179,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,940 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Veralto by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,678,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,572 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veralto by 86.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,615,000 after purchasing an additional 997,778 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 115.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,681,786 shares of the company's stock worth $148,704,000 after purchasing an additional 900,135 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $91.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. Veralto Corporation has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $110.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Veralto's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.280 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Veralto's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Veralto from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Veralto from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Veralto from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $105.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLTO

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Veralto, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Veralto wasn't on the list.

While Veralto currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here