Itron, Inc. $ITRI Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Free Report) by 88.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.20% of Itron worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITRI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 25.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Itron by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Itron by 4.7% during the first quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Xponance LLC raised its position in Itron by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $26,914.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,455,167. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $37,291.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 117,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,911,618.86. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,946 shares of company stock worth $324,420. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "underperform" rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itron has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITRI

Itron Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ITRI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.10. The company had a trading volume of 291,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,387. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.77 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.61.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $586.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.04 million. Itron had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Itron has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

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