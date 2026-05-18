ITT Inc. $ITT Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,584 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.32% of ITT worth $47,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,113,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,125,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in ITT by 86,878.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267,893 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $47,889,000 after purchasing an additional 267,585 shares during the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,381,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in ITT by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 402,919 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $72,026,000 after purchasing an additional 76,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 63,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $12,099,280.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 262,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,028,284.26. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total transaction of $1,483,507.21. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. This represents a 44.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 70,773 shares of company stock valued at $13,624,470 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITT Stock Up 0.1%

ITT opened at $194.86 on Monday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $201.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.41 and a twelve month high of $225.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. ITT had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company's revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. ITT's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ITT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $234.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on ITT

ITT Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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