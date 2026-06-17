IVY Lane Capital Management LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

IVY Lane Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 5.8% of IVY Lane Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2,575.0% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $267.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.38. The company has a market cap of $158.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $210.84 and a twelve month high of $279.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 price target (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $282.21.

Read Our Latest Report on UNP

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 34,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,221 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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