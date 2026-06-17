IVY Lane Capital Management LLC Invests $3.05 Million in eBay Inc. $EBAY

IVY Lane Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the e-commerce company's stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000. eBay accounts for 3.9% of IVY Lane Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,613,332 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $5,018,121,000 after purchasing an additional 468,833 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in eBay by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,309,698 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $755,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,976 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,263,191 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $478,687,000 after buying an additional 141,057 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of eBay by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,626,424 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $315,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in eBay by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,134,733 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $273,035,000 after buying an additional 321,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $5,852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,557.68. This trade represents a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $2,044,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 352,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,337,822.61. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,233 shares of company stock worth $10,446,742. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on eBay from $90.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. President Capital raised their price target on eBay from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Arete Research lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of eBay from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.84.

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eBay Stock Up 0.1%

eBay stock opened at $109.32 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $119.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $107.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.89.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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