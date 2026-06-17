IVY Lane Capital Management LLC Takes Position in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

IVY Lane Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 37,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000. GitLab makes up approximately 1.8% of IVY Lane Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,281,775 shares of the company's stock worth $688,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,881 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in GitLab by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,207,729 shares of the company's stock worth $324,924,000 after purchasing an additional 989,122 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP raised its position in GitLab by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,470,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $246,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,107 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,703,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,024,000 after buying an additional 191,084 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 35.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,533,659 shares of the company's stock worth $159,297,000 after buying an additional 926,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTLB. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $36.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GitLab

GitLab Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of GTLB opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.81 and a beta of 0.96. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $254.23 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. GitLab has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.170-0.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other GitLab news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 459,799 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $10,285,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 116,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $2,887,570.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,018,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,203,537.35. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,392,308 shares of company stock worth $31,654,249 over the last quarter. 10.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc NASDAQ: GTLB is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

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