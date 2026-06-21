J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,273 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oracle Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $184.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.39. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle's payout ratio is 34.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Arete Research set a $255.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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