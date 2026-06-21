J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. Invests $580,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,908 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,307,428,000 after buying an additional 1,750,824 shares during the period. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,163,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,093,115 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $636,077,000 after buying an additional 1,313,917 shares during the period. SurgoCap Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $360,443,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $976,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,648 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $75,260.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $301,040. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 3,496 shares of company stock worth $248,737 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $462.80 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $406.96 and its 200-day moving average is $358.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $206.20 and a 12-month high of $465.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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