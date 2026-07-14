J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $1.97 Million Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lessened its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,272 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 5,604 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Qualcomm by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Qualcomm by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 44.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 6.1% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 9.7% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

Qualcomm stock opened at $183.98 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $209.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.38. The stock has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.63. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $259.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $493,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,068,737.40. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 19,221 shares of company stock worth $3,592,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Guggenheim set a $200.00 target price on Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $221.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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