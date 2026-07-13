J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Increases Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074,854 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 60,389 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for 1.1% of J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned 0.12% of Realty Income worth $65,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. EFG International AG bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O opened at $63.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company's fifty day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.17. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.86 and a 1-year high of $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income's payout ratio is 266.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.75 price objective on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Realty Income from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $66.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on O

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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