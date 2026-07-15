J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Invests $1.41 Million in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,634,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 201,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,075,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $14,619,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $19,438,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 53,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company's stock.

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Estee Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.2%

EL opened at $81.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.22 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.61.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. Analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $99.37.

View Our Latest Report on Estee Lauder Companies

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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