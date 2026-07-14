J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 27,395 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,794 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after selling 27,395 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised NXP Semiconductors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $307.27.

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NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 4.7%

NXPI opened at $278.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.87 and a 200 day moving average of $249.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $183.00 and a 12 month high of $339.95. The firm has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.79.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $315,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,821,826.94. This represents a 10.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total value of $552,661.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,153,118.79. This trade represents a 32.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 12,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,068 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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