J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Trims Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG cut its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,559,006 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 156,584 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.6% of J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $271,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $208.76 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock's fifty day moving average is $208.22 and its 200-day moving average is $195.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA announced a joint AI research lab with KAIST in Seoul, backed by a $300 million five-year collaboration, to advance agentic AI models for Korean industries and language use cases. The deal includes compute contributions, funding for at least 10 researchers annually, and NVIDIA internships/full-time hiring pathways, reinforcing NVIDIA’s global AI ecosystem and talent pipeline. Article Title

NVIDIA announced a joint AI research lab with KAIST in Seoul, backed by a $300 million five-year collaboration, to advance agentic AI models for Korean industries and language use cases. The deal includes compute contributions, funding for at least 10 researchers annually, and NVIDIA internships/full-time hiring pathways, reinforcing NVIDIA’s global AI ecosystem and talent pipeline. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA’s partnership with Amkor to support U.S. advanced chip packaging expansion is another supportive development, as it strengthens supply-chain capacity for next-generation AI chips and helps meet rising demand for AI infrastructure. Article Title

NVIDIA’s partnership with Amkor to support U.S. advanced chip packaging expansion is another supportive development, as it strengthens supply-chain capacity for next-generation AI chips and helps meet rising demand for AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment remains constructive on NVIDIA’s AI leadership, with analysts and market commentators highlighting its dominance in GPUs, strong fundamentals, and technical breakout signals above key moving averages. Article Title

Investor sentiment remains constructive on NVIDIA’s AI leadership, with analysts and market commentators highlighting its dominance in GPUs, strong fundamentals, and technical breakout signals above key moving averages. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary suggests the stock may face near-term “sell-the-news” pressure after its latest earnings beat, especially as traders reassess whether AI spending momentum has already been priced in.

Some commentary suggests the stock may face near-term “sell-the-news” pressure after its latest earnings beat, especially as traders reassess whether AI spending momentum has already been priced in. Neutral Sentiment: Broader AI-capex headlines from Alphabet and other hyperscalers continue to drive sector interest, but they also appear to be fueling rotation within semiconductors rather than uniformly lifting NVIDIA shares.

Broader AI-capex headlines from Alphabet and other hyperscalers continue to drive sector interest, but they also appear to be fueling rotation within semiconductors rather than uniformly lifting NVIDIA shares. Negative Sentiment: NVIDIA is also facing renewed competitive noise, including AMD’s push with Anthropic and a wave of articles questioning whether large AI spending could eventually favor other chip and memory suppliers, which may temper enthusiasm for NVDA in the short term. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 29th. China Renaissance started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $256.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.26.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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