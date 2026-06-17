J. Stern & Co. LLP Acquires 2,924,470 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 10,159.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,953,256 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 2,924,470 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up about 0.3% of J. Stern & Co. LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. J. Stern & Co. LLP owned 1.08% of Cadence Design Systems worth $923,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $395.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $386.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cadence Design Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Paul Scannell sold 10,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.00, for a total value of $3,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $11,507,694. This trade represents a 23.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.49, for a total value of $337,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 127,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,058,999.14. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 177,557 shares of company stock valued at $66,423,642 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.7%

CDNS opened at $387.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.98 billion, a PE ratio of 90.41, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.75 and a 1-year high of $416.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $348.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cadence Design Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cadence Design Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cadence Design Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here