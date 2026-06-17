J. Stern & Co. LLP Acquires 75,964,718 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 9,435.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 75,964,718 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for about 3.2% of J. Stern & Co. LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. J. Stern & Co. LLP owned about 6.25% of Amphenol worth $10,374,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.2%

APH stock opened at $158.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.22 and a 12 month high of $167.04. The firm's 50-day moving average is $140.93 and its 200 day moving average is $139.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here