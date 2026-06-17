J. Stern & Co. LLP Buys 39,005,451 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 12,439.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,319,009 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after buying an additional 39,005,451 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.5% of J. Stern & Co. LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. J. Stern & Co. LLP owned 2.26% of Abbott Laboratories worth $4,926,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of ABT opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $81.97 and a 52-week high of $139.06. The company has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Bank of America cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $109.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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