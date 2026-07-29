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Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Acquired by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Jabil logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Smith Group Asset Management increased its Jabil stake by 4,799.9% in the first quarter, acquiring 161,275 additional shares and making Jabil a 2.2% portfolio holding. Institutional investors collectively own 93.39% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with Jabil receiving an average “Buy” rating and a consensus price target of $453.67; Raymond James and JPMorgan recently raised their targets to $450.
  • Jabil beat quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, reporting $3.16 in EPS and $8.75 billion in revenue, while revenue grew 11.8% year over year. Shares opened at $303.20, down 2.7%, and the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 4,799.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,635 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 161,275 shares during the period. Jabil comprises 2.2% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Smith Group Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Jabil worth $43,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4,144.3% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBL. Zacks Research upgraded Jabil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Jabil from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $453.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JBL

Jabil Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $303.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.60 and a 1 year high of $428.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.98.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 83.93%. Jabil's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $32,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,849,920. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,546,620. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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