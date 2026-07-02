Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY Position Raised by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,311 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $39,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, CFO Mimi Carsley acquired 375 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $805,658.84. This represents a 6.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory R. Adelson purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.42 per share, for a total transaction of $266,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,806,623.12. The trade was a 10.51% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $142.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.40. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.04 and a 52 week high of $193.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.28. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 20.64%.The firm had revenue of $615.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio is 34.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. UBS Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research set a $165.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $161.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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