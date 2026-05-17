Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 6,728.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 621,546 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 612,444 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.86% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $113,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, CFO Mimi Carsley purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,658.84. This represents a 6.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory R. Adelson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.42 per share, with a total value of $266,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,806,623.12. This trade represents a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price target on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Jack Henry & Associates from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Jack Henry & Associates from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY stock opened at $136.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.36 and a 52-week high of $193.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $615.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $619.67 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 20.64%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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