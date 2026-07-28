Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY Shares Sold by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,075 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 8,262 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates makes up about 2.1% of American Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $38,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,159 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $9,430,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,387 shares of the technology company's stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $152.98 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $138.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.04 and a fifty-two week high of $193.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $615.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 20.64%.The company's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, CEO Gregory R. Adelson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.42 per share, for a total transaction of $266,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,623.12. This trade represents a 10.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mimi Carsley acquired 375 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,658.84. This trade represents a 6.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $161.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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