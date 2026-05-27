Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,547 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,072 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in FormFactor by 870.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 12.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,873,000 after buying an additional 53,310 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 173,979 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 18.1% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,531 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In other news, CFO Aric Brendan Mckinnis sold 3,462 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $313,034.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,278.80. The trade was a 23.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 3,828 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.47, for a total value of $484,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,951.25. This represents a 32.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,499 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,166. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FORM. Evercore set a $155.00 price target on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum raised FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities set a $118.00 price target on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on FormFactor from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered FormFactor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $132.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FORM

FormFactor Stock Up 5.8%

FORM opened at $136.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.88 and a beta of 1.32. The business's 50-day moving average price is $122.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $159.09.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $226.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.54 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 8.14%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

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