Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Sandisk were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 12.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Sandisk by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,287 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Sandisk by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Composition Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sandisk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sandisk by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNDK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,684.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several articles still frame SanDisk as a high-momentum name, supported by surging AI-driven demand for NAND flash, strong recent earnings, and analyst optimism that the company can keep gaining in the second half of 2026.

Several articles still frame SanDisk as a high-momentum name, supported by surging AI-driven demand for NAND flash, strong recent earnings, and analyst optimism that the company can keep gaining in the second half of 2026. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain bullish overall, with reports highlighting higher price targets and expectations for another very strong quarter, suggesting the long-term growth story is still intact. SanDisk Stock (SNDK) Rises as Goldman Lifts Price Target by Over 83%; Expects a ‘Very Strong Quarter’

Analysts remain bullish overall, with reports highlighting higher price targets and expectations for another very strong quarter, suggesting the long-term growth story is still intact. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary notes that SanDisk has benefited from a structural memory shortage and improving margins, with some pieces arguing the pullback could be a reset rather than the end of the rally. Flash Crash or Cash? The AI Hardware Reset Investors Can’t Ignore (SNDK)

Recent commentary notes that SanDisk has benefited from a structural memory shortage and improving margins, with some pieces arguing the pullback could be a reset rather than the end of the rally. Neutral Sentiment: Articles also highlighted how sharply the stock had already run this year, which may be prompting some investors to lock in gains after a massive multi-month move. Sandisk Stock Is Up Nearly 635% in 2026. Can It Still Go Higher?

Articles also highlighted how sharply the stock had already run this year, which may be prompting some investors to lock in gains after a massive multi-month move. Negative Sentiment: The biggest near-term pressure is a memory-sector rout sparked by Samsung’s strong results, which some traders interpreted as a sign that supply is improving and pricing power could moderate. SanDisk stock drops as Samsung-led chip selloff hits memory sector

The biggest near-term pressure is a memory-sector rout sparked by Samsung’s strong results, which some traders interpreted as a sign that supply is improving and pricing power could moderate. Negative Sentiment: Several pieces warn that SanDisk’s huge recent gains may be vulnerable to a deeper correction if investors continue rotating out of high-flying memory names after the recent run-up.

Sandisk Stock Down 7.3%

SNDK stock opened at $1,617.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 4.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,679.01 and a 200-day moving average of $968.04. Sandisk Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total value of $1,252,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,803,320. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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