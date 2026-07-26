Jacobs Asset Management LLC Purchases 106,003 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. $TFIN

Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NYSE:TFIN - Free Report) by 922.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,500 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 106,003 shares during the period. Triumph Financial accounts for 4.2% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Triumph Financial worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFIN. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Financial by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,515,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,939,000 after purchasing an additional 273,718 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 340,161 shares of the company's stock worth $21,304,000 after buying an additional 86,761 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 1,217.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 86,454 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 439,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,551,000 after acquiring an additional 77,942 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 459,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,301,000 after acquiring an additional 77,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research raised Triumph Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Triumph Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on Triumph Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $76.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.95. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $83.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

In other Triumph Financial news, insider Todd Ritterbusch purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.01 per share, with a total value of $469,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,096.04. This represents a 44.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 2,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $193,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,229,547.80. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 5.51% of the company's stock.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc NYSE: TFIN is a financial holding company that operates through its banking subsidiary to provide commercial banking and related financial services. The company focuses on delivering deposit, lending and payment solutions customary to community-oriented banks and regional financial institutions.

Products and services typically offered include commercial and consumer lending, residential mortgage origination and servicing, deposit accounts, cash management and treasury services, and other fee-based banking products.

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