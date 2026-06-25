Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,122 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,349 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company's stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 232,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the company's stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company's stock.

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Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $122.32 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $121.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.28. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.68 and a 12 month high of $168.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Jacobs Solutions's payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Robert V. Pragada bought 3,601 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.09 per share, with a total value of $400,035.09. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. This represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez purchased 253 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.56 per share, with a total value of $28,477.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,450.24. This trade represents a 2.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on J shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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