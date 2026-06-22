Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Shares Sold by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,069 shares of the company's stock after selling 99,723 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions comprises 1.6% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Jacobs Solutions worth $19,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 737.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 159,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 140,179 shares during the period. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $2,161,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 34.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,806,000 after buying an additional 35,380 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 360.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 13.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,575,000 after buying an additional 73,567 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez bought 253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,477.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,450.24. This represents a 2.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada bought 3,601 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,076,842.95. This represents a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $477,651 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J opened at $120.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.65. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.68 and a fifty-two week high of $168.44.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on J

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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