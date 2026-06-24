Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,641 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,830 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions comprises about 2.0% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Jacobs Solutions worth $36,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 828.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,988 shares of the company's stock worth $174,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,068 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,338,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $177,324,000 after acquiring an additional 952,151 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd now owns 723,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,839,000 after acquiring an additional 567,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379,681 shares of the company's stock worth $447,673,000 after purchasing an additional 552,277 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 68.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,843 shares of the company's stock worth $168,194,000 after purchasing an additional 525,291 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on J

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J opened at $120.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.68 and a 1 year high of $168.44.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez bought 253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,477.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 12,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,450.24. This trade represents a 2.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada bought 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.09 per share, with a total value of $400,035.09. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. This represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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