Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,519 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,231 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions comprises about 4.2% of Hahn Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC's holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Gearhart LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% in the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart LLC now owns 80,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,257,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 71,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 346,500 shares of the company's stock worth $44,103,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 19,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on J. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $149.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on J

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J opened at $131.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.68 and a fifty-two week high of $168.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $121.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.28 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CEO Robert V. Pragada bought 3,601 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.09 per share, with a total value of $400,035.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,076,842.95. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez purchased 253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.56 per share, with a total value of $28,477.68. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,450.24. The trade was a 2.07% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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