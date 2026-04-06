Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,592 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for 1.9% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC's holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $11,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company's stock.

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MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $1,715.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,861.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,039.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,593.21 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.66 by ($0.63). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.61 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MELI. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,650.00 to $2,400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $2,708.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MELI

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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