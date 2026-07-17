Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 27,913 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,881 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,913 shares during the period. Vertiv accounts for about 2.3% of Jag Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $20,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,408,661,000 after buying an additional 235,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065,912 shares of the company's stock worth $1,141,723,000 after buying an additional 143,821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Vertiv by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,974,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $967,881,000 after buying an additional 121,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $808,701,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,811,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $455,531,000 after buying an additional 97,141 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $342.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Down 3.5%

Vertiv stock opened at $293.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $321.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.26. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $118.70 and a 52-week high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Vertiv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Baird initiated coverage on Vertiv with an Outperform rating and a $370 price target , citing strength in data center demand and the company’s role in powering AI infrastructure. Vertiv (VRT) Stock: Baird Initiates Coverage With $370 Price Target and Outperform Rating

Baird initiated coverage on Vertiv with an rating and a , citing strength in data center demand and the company’s role in powering AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Another report highlighted Vertiv as a beneficiary of the AI data center power buildout, reinforcing the growth narrative around cooling, power management, and backup infrastructure. Vertiv rated outperform in new coverage at Baird on data center demand

Another report highlighted Vertiv as a beneficiary of the AI data center power buildout, reinforcing the growth narrative around cooling, power management, and backup infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada kept an Outperform rating on Vertiv, even after trimming its price target from $435 to $418 , which still implies meaningful upside from current levels.

Royal Bank of Canada kept an rating on Vertiv, even after trimming its price target from , which still implies meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Vertiv announced it will report second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 29 and hold a conference call the same day, which sets up the next major catalyst but does not change fundamentals by itself. Vertiv Announces Date of Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Vertiv announced it will report second-quarter 2026 earnings on and hold a conference call the same day, which sets up the next major catalyst but does not change fundamentals by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains generally constructive, with coverage pointing to a Moderate Buy view, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside but not a clear near-term acceleration.

Analyst consensus remains generally constructive, with coverage pointing to a view, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside but not a clear near-term acceleration. Negative Sentiment: The stock has faced some pressure after recent gains, and RBC’s reduced price target may have added to caution even though the firm stayed bullish on the name.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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