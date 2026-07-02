James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 4,746 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP - Free Report) by 283.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.'s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company's stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,315 shares of the construction company's stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,533 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.22 per share, for a total transaction of $97,954.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 28,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,870,670.96. This trade represents a 1.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brad A. Wheeler acquired 716 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.13 per share, with a total value of $149,737.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,440.44. This trade represents a 5.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,036 shares of company stock worth $1,042,807. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 2.5%

IBP opened at $224.20 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $229.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.69. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $349.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.17). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.28%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Installed Building Products's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Installed Building Products's dividend payout ratio is 16.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Installed Building Products from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Installed Building Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $247.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc NYSE: IBP is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

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