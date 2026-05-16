James Investment Research Inc. Sells 6,597 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,049 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 6,597 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.9% of James Investment Research Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. James Investment Research Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Kentucky Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,309.12. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total transaction of $348,232.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,187,638.65. This represents a 22.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 157,953 shares of company stock valued at $47,767,818 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $385.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $397.00 to $361.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Alphabet from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.84.

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Alphabet Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $396.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.27. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.00 and a 1 year high of $403.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

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About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

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