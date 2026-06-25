James J. Burns & Company LLC Has $4.08 Million Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

James J. Burns & Company LLC lowered its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,068 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 11,005 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in ExxonMobil’s favor in a long-running lawsuit over property confiscated by Cuba, reviving Exxon’s ability to seek compensation and potentially strengthening its legal position in the case. Reuters article

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in ExxonMobil’s favor in a long-running lawsuit over property confiscated by Cuba, reviving Exxon’s ability to seek compensation and potentially strengthening its legal position in the case. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighted ExxonMobil as one of the energy names that may hold up well if the broader market weakens, reinforcing its reputation as a defensive, dividend-paying stock. Yahoo Finance article

Commentary highlighted ExxonMobil as one of the energy names that may hold up well if the broader market weakens, reinforcing its reputation as a defensive, dividend-paying stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage noted that Exxon’s upstream business could benefit from strong oil prices, with Permian and Guyana assets supporting production growth and earnings. Zacks article

Analyst coverage noted that Exxon’s upstream business could benefit from strong oil prices, with Permian and Guyana assets supporting production growth and earnings. Neutral Sentiment: ExxonMobil reportedly applied to expand its footprint in Guyana, a strategic move that could support longer-term growth but does not appear to be an immediate catalyst. Yahoo Finance article

ExxonMobil reportedly applied to expand its footprint in Guyana, a strategic move that could support longer-term growth but does not appear to be an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The stock moved lower alongside weaker crude prices, as oil fell to its lowest level since the start of the Iran conflict, which can weigh on upstream earnings expectations for ExxonMobil. Yahoo Finance article

The stock moved lower alongside weaker crude prices, as oil fell to its lowest level since the start of the Iran conflict, which can weigh on upstream earnings expectations for ExxonMobil. Negative Sentiment: Investors also reacted to news that President Trump said the Justice Department is probing ExxonMobil and other oil companies over elevated natural gas prices, adding regulatory overhang to the shares. Reuters article

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $136.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $567.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.16. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $149.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.87. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.53 and a twelve month high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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