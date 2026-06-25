James J. Burns & Company LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

James J. Burns & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,327 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,995 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,385,268 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $21,390,662,000 after acquiring an additional 939,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $11,396,496,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,424,482 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,547,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,583 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,019,564 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,128,484,000 after purchasing an additional 110,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,018,656 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,161,532,000 after buying an additional 296,213 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 33,623 shares of company stock worth $10,427,835 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $333.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $279.10 and a 52-week high of $338.09. The firm has a market cap of $893.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company's 50 day moving average is $310.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Autonomous Res decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $339.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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