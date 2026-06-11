Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,963 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,535 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $103,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,515,830,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,417,997,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 428.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556,254 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $488,947,000 after purchasing an additional 450,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $25,503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 418,820 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,353,007 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,189,293,000 after buying an additional 392,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 3.0%

GS stock opened at $1,000.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $949.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $906.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $609.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,098.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $943.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman continues to benefit from its role in a potential rebound in capital-markets activity, with reports that it could earn fees from a wave of AI-related IPOs and that its bankers are competing for top underwriting roles on high-profile listings. Article Title

Goldman continues to benefit from its role in a potential rebound in capital-markets activity, with reports that it could earn fees from a wave of AI-related IPOs and that its bankers are competing for top underwriting roles on high-profile listings. Positive Sentiment: The firm’s trading and investing franchise is also drawing attention after Goldman disclosed stakes in Qiagen and other activity that signals continued deal flow and portfolio exposure. Article Title

The firm’s trading and investing franchise is also drawing attention after Goldman disclosed stakes in Qiagen and other activity that signals continued deal flow and portfolio exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman’s own research and market commentary on rates, AI jobs, and bank regulation remain in focus, but these are more background themes than direct stock-moving catalysts. Article Title

Goldman’s own research and market commentary on rates, AI jobs, and bank regulation remain in focus, but these are more background themes than direct stock-moving catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Investors are reacting to new scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers over Goldman’s decision to keep top lawyer Kathy Ruemmler as an adviser despite her reported Epstein ties, adding governance and reputational overhang. Article Title

Investors are reacting to new scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers over Goldman’s decision to keep top lawyer Kathy Ruemmler as an adviser despite her reported Epstein ties, adding governance and reputational overhang. Negative Sentiment: Separately, reports that an outgoing Goldman executive opposed David Solomon’s support for Ruemmler are keeping the story alive and may reinforce investor concerns about internal management judgment. Article Title

Separately, reports that an outgoing Goldman executive opposed David Solomon’s support for Ruemmler are keeping the story alive and may reinforce investor concerns about internal management judgment. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary around insiders selling shares and articles questioning whether GS is still attractive at current levels are also adding pressure on sentiment. Article Title

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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