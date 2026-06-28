Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,866 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.15% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $125,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monetary Solutions Ltd bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EFG International AG bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $247.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $9,925,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,906.93. This represents a 80.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total value of $357,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,750.26. The trade was a 22.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,574. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.1%

PNC opened at $245.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $224.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $176.88 and a 52 week high of $249.01.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 20.89%.The PNC Financial Services Group's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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