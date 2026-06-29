Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,142 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 101,703 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $43,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Amphenol by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Amphenol by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of APH opened at $163.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $201.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $95.19 and a twelve month high of $168.75. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $144.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on APH

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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