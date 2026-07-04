Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,423 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,944 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 103.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,246,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,617,004,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $1,202,160,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 5,221.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,559,848 shares of the company's stock worth $289,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,743 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,412,036 shares of the company's stock worth $499,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,372 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,683,776 shares of the company's stock worth $1,208,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,832 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $112.73 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $153.86. The company has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.70 and a 200-day moving average of $89.61.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $115.00.

View Our Latest Report on HOOD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Shiv Verma sold 3,984 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $393,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 59,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,184.68. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 57,898 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total transaction of $5,189,397.74. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and have sold 633,484 shares valued at $47,542,923. Insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Robinhood Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robinhood Markets wasn't on the list.

While Robinhood Markets currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here