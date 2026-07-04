Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,439 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,955 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Equinix were worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth $261,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its holdings in Equinix by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 15,309 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Finally, Cambient Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $1,002.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,073.27 and a 200-day moving average of $958.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $720.62 and a twelve month high of $1,128.68. The firm has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's payout ratio is 142.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Zacks Research lowered Equinix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Equinix from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC raised their target price on Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,235.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,153.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total transaction of $2,210,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,206,116.16. The trade was a 26.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,726 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,076.36, for a total transaction of $4,010,517.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,239.52. The trade was a 37.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 11,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,455,054 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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