Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,528 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,899 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 12.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 467.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Teradyne by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $369.09 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $487.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $386.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.48.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The firm's revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Evercore set a $370.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Teradyne from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research raised Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $415.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $382.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TER

Key Teradyne News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 656 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $232,880.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,581,310. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,304. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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