Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,717 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 12,735 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of Travelers Companies worth $55,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $329.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seaport Research Partners set a $322.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $309.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $327.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.19 and a 52 week high of $327.64. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $303.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.28.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 15.54%.The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is 14.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 6,414 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $1,956,654.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,239.50. This represents a 51.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total value of $483,666.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 259,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,639,037.60. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 37,573 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,146 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report).

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