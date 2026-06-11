Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,918 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.6% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $278,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55,811 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 191,206 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $67,058,000 after purchasing an additional 43,911 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $2,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Visa Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $323.31 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.89 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $579.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.88 and a 200 day moving average of $324.48.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Visa's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Trending Headlines about Visa

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Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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