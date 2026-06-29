Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $38,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Arete Research upgraded Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $434.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total value of $411,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,227.05. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 101,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,422,954 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $387.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock's fifty day moving average is $408.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.37 and a fifty-two week high of $445.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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