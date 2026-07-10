Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ - Free Report) by 147.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,708 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Invesco were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IVZ. Weiss Ratings upgraded Invesco from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Invesco to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.86.

View Our Latest Report on IVZ

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Invesco had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Invesco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Invesco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -58.50%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: IVZ. With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm's product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

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