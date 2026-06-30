Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,631 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 139,473 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.23% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $25,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,961,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,379,653 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $325,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,170 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $95,602,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5,996.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,191,540 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $88,508,000 after buying an additional 1,171,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $78,480,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $88.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $93.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.76. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Stanley Black & Decker's payout ratio is currently 136.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

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