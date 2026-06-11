Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $141.24 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,551 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Caterpillar worth $141,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,262 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,893,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 165,677 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $79,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Juno Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,144 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Williams Trading set a $825.00 price target on Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Caterpillar from $940.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $933.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total value of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of CAT opened at $856.74 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.70 and a 1 year high of $946.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $844.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $722.90. The stock has a market cap of $394.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Caterpillar's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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