Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.42 Million Stock Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,057 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in ARM were worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARM. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ARM in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in ARM by 238.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 284 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $255.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ARM from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $279.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARM

ARM Stock Performance

ARM stock opened at $315.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.74 billion, a PE ratio of 375.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 3.76. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $100.02 and a 12 month high of $452.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.88.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%.The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARM

In other ARM news, insider Charlotte Claire Eaton sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.77, for a total transaction of $1,131,080.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,207,019.85. The trade was a 33.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Abbey sold 6,566 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.72, for a total transaction of $2,644,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,281,131.36. This trade represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 248,205 shares of company stock valued at $57,741,572 in the last quarter.

More ARM News

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

See Also

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