Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,576 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 552 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company's stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Credo Technology Group Trading Up 2.7%

CRDO stock opened at $265.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.11 and a 200-day moving average of $163.91. The company has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 3.20. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $86.49 and a 12-month high of $308.67.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 35.37%.The company had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group's quarterly revenue was up 157.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.71, for a total value of $980,510.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 140,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,312,018.18. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $9,979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 501,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at $125,207,276.04. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,162 shares of company stock worth $81,338,911. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $252.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Evercore began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $263.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRDO

Key Stories Impacting Credo Technology Group

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Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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