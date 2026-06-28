Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 20,974 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,981 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Quanta Services worth $88,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the construction company's stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the construction company's stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $580.00 to $693.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $627.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $630.00 to $901.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $733.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Quanta Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total transaction of $100,184,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at $429,183,462.15. The trade was a 18.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $686.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.20, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $363.01 and a 52-week high of $788.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company's 50 day moving average is $702.52 and its 200 day moving average is $574.40.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

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