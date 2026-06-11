Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 23,996 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,996 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $116,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported May revenue of NT$416.98 billion, up about 30% year over year, reinforcing that demand tied to AI and high-performance computing remains strong. Management also indicated sales are tracking toward the company’s second-quarter target. Article Title

TSMC reported May revenue of NT$416.98 billion, up about 30% year over year, reinforcing that demand tied to AI and high-performance computing remains strong. Management also indicated sales are tracking toward the company’s second-quarter target. Positive Sentiment: Commentary this week continued to highlight TSMC as a key AI beneficiary, with articles pointing to strong demand for advanced chipmaking and packaging as its 2nm roadmap progresses. Article Title

Commentary this week continued to highlight TSMC as a key AI beneficiary, with articles pointing to strong demand for advanced chipmaking and packaging as its 2nm roadmap progresses. Positive Sentiment: CEO Che-Chia Wei disclosed a small open-market purchase of TSM shares, a modest signal of management confidence. Article Title

CEO Che-Chia Wei disclosed a small open-market purchase of TSM shares, a modest signal of management confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Some market coverage noted that TSMC’s strong revenue growth was not enough to fully offset broader semiconductor weakness and a sector-wide risk-off mood. Article Title

Some market coverage noted that TSMC’s strong revenue growth was not enough to fully offset broader semiconductor weakness and a sector-wide risk-off mood. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also debating TSMC’s valuation versus its AI-driven growth, suggesting the stock may need continued execution to justify further upside. Article Title

Investors are also debating TSMC’s valuation versus its AI-driven growth, suggesting the stock may need continued execution to justify further upside. Negative Sentiment: Taiwan is considering tighter export controls on advanced AI chips to China, which could limit some of TSMC’s future sales opportunities and raise regulatory uncertainty. Article Title

Taiwan is considering tighter export controls on advanced AI chips to China, which could limit some of TSMC’s future sales opportunities and raise regulatory uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: U.S. lawmakers are pushing for stricter rules on contract chipmakers serving Chinese firms’ overseas units, adding another export-control headwind for TSMC. Article Title

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $408.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $206.20 and a 1 year high of $450.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.29 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 25.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 3,496 shares of company stock valued at $229,407 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TSM. Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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